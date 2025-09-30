Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,924 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.6% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $249,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 21,770,485 shares of company stock worth $4,938,795,968 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $222.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

