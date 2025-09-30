Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.3% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 21,770,485 shares of company stock worth $4,938,795,968 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.1%

AMZN stock opened at $222.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. HSBC raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.13.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

