Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by Abound Wealth Management

Abound Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.7% of Abound Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,634,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $249,295,000 after acquiring an additional 63,924 shares in the last quarter. Palacios Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palacios Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A&I Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,770,485 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,795,968. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $222.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.