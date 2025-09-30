Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stake Trimmed by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 292,285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 7.5% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $64,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target (up from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total value of $558,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 518,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,769,384.43. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,770,485 shares of company stock worth $4,938,795,968. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $222.17 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

