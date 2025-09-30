American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors grew its stake in American Water Works by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 45.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in American Water Works by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Argus lifted their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $141.13.

NYSE:AWK opened at $136.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.32. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.74 and a 1-year high of $155.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.64%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

