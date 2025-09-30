Analyzing Namib Minerals (NAMM) & The Competition

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.5% of Namib Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of shares of all “Gold & Silver Ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of Namib Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “Gold & Silver Ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Namib Minerals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Namib Minerals N/A N/A -42.57% Namib Minerals Competitors -56.04% 0.43% 0.77%

Volatility & Risk

Namib Minerals has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Namib Minerals’ competitors have a beta of 0.85, suggesting that their average stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Namib Minerals N/A -$20.75 million -2.60 Namib Minerals Competitors $901.64 million -$221.11 million -42.00

This table compares Namib Minerals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Namib Minerals’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Namib Minerals. Namib Minerals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Namib Minerals beats its competitors on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Namib Minerals

Namib Minerals is a gold producer, developer and explorer with operations focused principally in Zimbabwe. Namib Minerals, formerly known as Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI, is based in New York.

