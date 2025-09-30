Apple Inc. $AAPL is Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,665 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 84,913 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.4% of Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $117,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 99,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,439,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Apple by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208,652 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,809,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Walker Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 26,087 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $254.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.71 and a 200-day moving average of $213.51. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. HSBC set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

