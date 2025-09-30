Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Acquired by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,966 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.8% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its position in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.4%

Apple stock opened at $254.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.66.

Get Our Latest Report on Apple

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.