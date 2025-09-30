ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and traded as high as $22.34. ArrowMark Financial shares last traded at $22.01, with a volume of 31,032 shares.
ArrowMark Financial Stock Up 0.2%
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59.
ArrowMark Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 810.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd.
About ArrowMark Financial
ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.
