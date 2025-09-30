Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG Shares Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AJG. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $33,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $34,000. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,750.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG opened at $305.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $275.56 and a 52-week high of $351.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.15.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $346.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $352.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $369.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.54, for a total transaction of $2,396,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,186,742.58. This trade represents a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total transaction of $3,825,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 85,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,569,792. This represents a 13.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,855 shares of company stock worth $8,916,928. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.