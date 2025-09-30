Baidu, Inc. $BIDU Holdings Raised by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Baidu were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 0.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 21.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Baidu Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $134.86 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.71 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.39 and a 200-day moving average of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Arete Research raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Baidu from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Arete upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $91.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.42.

Baidu Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

