Ballentine Partners LLC Has $231,000 Holdings in Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,962 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto by 5,754.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 644 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Price Performance

RIO stock opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day moving average is $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Rio Tinto PLC has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $72.08.

Rio Tinto Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 620.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is 45.74%.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

See Also

