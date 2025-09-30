Ballentine Partners LLC Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 6,893.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,653,000 after acquiring an additional 199,703 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 363,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after acquiring an additional 22,613 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $35,406.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,741.58. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DECK. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.32.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $103.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12-month low of $93.72 and a 12-month high of $223.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.38.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

