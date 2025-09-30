Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,948 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 55.4% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,411 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 18.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,005 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 69.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 567,101 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $21,907,000 after buying an additional 232,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,101,190 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $119,799,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.18. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 55.37%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.