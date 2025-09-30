Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. $LOB

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,671 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,484,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,878,000 after acquiring an additional 65,038 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,657,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,855,000 after acquiring an additional 26,481 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 655.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 687,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after acquiring an additional 596,841 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 428.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 295,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 239,356 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.37. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.75.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a sep 25 dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 32.0%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

