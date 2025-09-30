Ballentine Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 349,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 18,483 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 155,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 85,867 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,926.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 529,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,020,000 after buying an additional 503,145 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOC has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI set a $22.00 price target on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.45.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $25,076.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,377.98. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,783 shares of company stock valued at $150,129. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.03. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 79.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $694.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.90%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. Research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 508.33%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

