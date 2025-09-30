Ballentine Partners LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $2,591,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna set a $165.00 price target on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.21.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:LYV opened at $164.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 71.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.09 and its 200 day moving average is $145.83. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.65 and a 12 month high of $175.25.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 105.85%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

