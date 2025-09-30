Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Has $57.90 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $57,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 142,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Moller Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 73.9% during the first quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 5,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 29,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $315.56 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $867.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.28.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

