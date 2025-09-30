Bank & Trust Co Has $1.13 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,156 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,148,818 shares of company stock valued at $720,112,070 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $181.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.21.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

