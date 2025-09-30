Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as high as C$0.32. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 135,370 shares changing hands.

Baylin Technologies Stock Down 3.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -559.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies Inc is a diversified global wireless technology company. The Company is focused on the research, design, development, manufacture and sale of passive and active radiofrequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. Its products are marketed and sold under the brand names Galtronics, Advantech Wireless, Alga Microwave and Mitec VSAT.

