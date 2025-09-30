BCE, Inc. $BCE Position Lowered by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCE. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 64.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in BCE by 67.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCE. Scotiabank upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Desjardins upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

BCE Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. BCE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $35.28.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. BCE had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. BCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 437.93%.

BCE Company Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.