Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.52 and traded as low as $2.80. Biomerica shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 23,857 shares.

Biomerica Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52.

Institutional Trading of Biomerica

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biomerica stock. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 137,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 5.39% of Biomerica as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

