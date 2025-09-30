Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Brave Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.6% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,267,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,742,444,000 after acquiring an additional 86,670 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,220.1% in the 1st quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 191,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,925,000 after acquiring an additional 177,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 36,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,866 shares of company stock worth $52,363,610 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $244.05 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $256.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.01 and its 200 day moving average is $183.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.44.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

