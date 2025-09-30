Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Acquired by Instrumental Wealth LLC

Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.4% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 12.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 30,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 505.3% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $327.90 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $374.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Erste Group Bank raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.48.
View Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom
Insider Activity
In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Tesla Earnings Loom: Bulls Eye $600, Bears Warn of $300
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Cathie Wood Buys Alibaba and Baidu: Momentum or More Value Ahead?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- This ETF Weeds Out Small-Cap Underperformers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.