Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Acquired by Instrumental Wealth LLC

Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.4% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 12.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 30,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 505.3% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $327.90 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $374.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Erste Group Bank raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.48.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

