Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.4% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $24,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.48.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $327.90 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.46 and a 200-day moving average of $254.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

