Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Position Boosted by Rainier Family Wealth Inc.

Rainier Family Wealth Inc. grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 3.2% of Rainier Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rainier Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Challenger Wealth Management lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $327.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Arete Research upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.48.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

