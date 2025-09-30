Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Position Trimmed by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 61,973 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 7.6% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $60,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 30,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.48.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $327.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $374.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $314.46 and a 200 day moving average of $254.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

