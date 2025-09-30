BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 157,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,551,000 after acquiring an additional 155,997 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial set a $145.00 price objective on BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.83.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 0.8%

BWXT stock opened at $182.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.28. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $189.25.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.00 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leland D. Melvin sold 600 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.26, for a total transaction of $106,956.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,512.54. The trade was a 9.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 25,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $4,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,369,326. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,953 shares of company stock worth $5,359,758 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Further Reading

