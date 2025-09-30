Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) vs. Giftify (NASDAQ:GIFT) Critical Analysis

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) and Giftify (NASDAQ:GIFT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Caesars Entertainment and Giftify, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caesars Entertainment 0 4 12 1 2.82 Giftify 0 0 1 0 3.00

Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $42.33, suggesting a potential upside of 51.90%. Giftify has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 266.97%. Given Giftify’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Giftify is more favorable than Caesars Entertainment.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caesars Entertainment -1.71% -4.55% -0.60% Giftify -15.13% -63.88% -39.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Caesars Entertainment and Giftify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Caesars Entertainment and Giftify”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caesars Entertainment $11.37 billion 0.51 -$278.00 million ($0.92) -30.29 Giftify $90.57 million 0.37 -$18.83 million ($0.50) -2.18

Giftify has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Caesars Entertainment. Caesars Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Giftify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Caesars Entertainment has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Giftify has a beta of -1.43, indicating that its stock price is 243% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Caesars Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Caesars Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Giftify shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Caesars Entertainment beats Giftify on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno. In addition, the company operates dining venues, bars, nightclubs, lounges, hotels, and entertainment venues; and provides staffing and management services. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Giftify

RDE, Inc. owns and operates a restaurant deal space in the United States. The company operates Restaurant.com that connects digital consumers, businesses, and communities with dining and merchant deal options at approximately 182,500 restaurants and retailers to approximately 7.8 million customers. It sells discount certificates for restaurants, as well as complementary entertainment and travel offerings, and consumer products on behalf of third-party merchants. The company is based in Schaumburg, Illinois.

