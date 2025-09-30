Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the second quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 171,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,642,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Owen LaRue LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 38,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,018,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.2%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $315.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $318.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $299.46 and its 200 day moving average is $272.90. The company has a market capitalization of $867.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.