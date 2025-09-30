Camden Property Trust $CPT Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Country Club Bank lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 30,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $106.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $102.35 and a 1 year high of $127.65.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.24 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.760-6.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 293.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.25.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

