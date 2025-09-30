Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,807,000 after purchasing an additional 31,508 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 70.0% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 28.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CP. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $73.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $85.77.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.