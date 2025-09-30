Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,167 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $222.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.30 and a 200 day moving average of $210.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,770,485 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,795,968 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.13.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

