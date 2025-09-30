CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,970,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,317,000 after buying an additional 368,214 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,407,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,938,000 after buying an additional 397,818 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,913,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,781,000 after buying an additional 2,680,337 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,158,000 after buying an additional 80,791 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,724,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,127,000 after buying an additional 738,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $158.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.45 and a one year high of $167.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.86%. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,494 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $232,122.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 26,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,020.29. The trade was a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $315,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 103,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,291,269.60. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,494 shares of company stock valued at $857,593 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

