Cenovus Energy Inc $CVE Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 84.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,371 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVE. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 451,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVE. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $18.61.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 5.18%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 57.43%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

