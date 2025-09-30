Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.55 and traded as high as $5.71. Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 96,487 shares.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.5%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.0501 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.6%.

Insider Activity at Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $49,456.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 359,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,956.90. This trade represents a 2.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLO. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 31.5% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.