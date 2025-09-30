Colorado Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Colorado Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,287 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $181.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.62. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total transaction of $7,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 138,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,647,161. This trade represents a 22.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,148,818 shares of company stock worth $720,112,070. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

