Comerica Incorporated $CMA Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 228.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,670,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,110 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 53.7% during the first quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,899,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,167,000 after acquiring an additional 663,513 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at about $32,864,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,508,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,308,000 after acquiring an additional 472,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 48.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,183,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,881,000 after acquiring an additional 387,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $68.89 on Tuesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.12 and a 12-month high of $73.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.19. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.92%.The company had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 54.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Comerica and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Comerica in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $66.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Comerica

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comerica news, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $140,763.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,690.72. The trade was a 18.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Mcgregor Carr sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $269,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,928.88. The trade was a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.