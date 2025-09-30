Comparing CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) and Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF – Get Free Report) and Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.1% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 33.1% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

CVR Medical has a beta of 30.75, indicating that its stock price is 2,975% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulgent Genetics has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Medical N/A N/A N/A Fulgent Genetics -16.83% -2.26% -2.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CVR Medical and Fulgent Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares CVR Medical and Fulgent Genetics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fulgent Genetics $283.47 million 2.41 -$42.71 million ($1.66) -13.43

CVR Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fulgent Genetics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CVR Medical and Fulgent Genetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00 Fulgent Genetics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Fulgent Genetics has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.60%. Given Fulgent Genetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fulgent Genetics is more favorable than CVR Medical.

Summary

Fulgent Genetics beats CVR Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical Corp., a healthcare company, engages in the research and development of subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology for the healthcare sector. The company provides carotid stenotic scan device, a diagnostic tool to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. It offers its products for patients, payors, and healthcare providers. CVR Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases. Its therapeutic development solutions focus on developing drug candidates for treating a range of cancers using a nanoencapsulation and targeted therapy platform to enhance the therapeutic window and pharmacokinetic profile of new and existing cancer drugs. The company operates picture genetics platform, which includes gene probes, data suppression and comparison algorithms, adaptive learning software, and proprietary laboratory information management systems that helps customers to identify health markers in their personal DNA. It serves insurance, hospitals, medical institutions, other laboratories, governmental bodies, payors, municipalities and large corporations, and patients. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in El Monte, California.

