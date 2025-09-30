Comparing LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) & JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV)

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) and JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

LCNB pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. JSB Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. LCNB pays out 59.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JSB Financial pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. LCNB has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. LCNB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

LCNB has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JSB Financial has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LCNB 0 1 0 0 2.00 JSB Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LCNB and JSB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

LCNB presently has a consensus price target of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 7.69%. Given LCNB’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe LCNB is more favorable than JSB Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.7% of LCNB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of JSB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of LCNB shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LCNB and JSB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCNB 16.62% 8.26% 0.92% JSB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LCNB and JSB Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCNB $125.42 million 1.71 $13.49 million $1.49 10.13 JSB Financial N/A N/A $4.10 million $16.90 6.07

LCNB has higher revenue and earnings than JSB Financial. JSB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LCNB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LCNB beats JSB Financial on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages. It offers consumer loans, such as automobile, recreational vehicles, boat, home improvement, and personal loans. In addition, the company provides trust administration, estate settlement, and fiduciary services; and investment management services for trusts, agency accounts, individual retirement accounts, and foundations/endowments. Further, it offers investment services and products, including financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance; and security brokerage services. Additionally, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public service, cash management services, telephone banking, PC Internet banking, mobile banking, and other services for individuals and businesses. LCNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio.

About JSB Financial

JSB Financial Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jefferson Security Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, small and medium-sized businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio includes personal and vehicle, mortgage, construction, commercial, and home equity loans. It also offers ATM, online and mobile banking, bill pay, paperless statements, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant, and credit and debit card services. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

