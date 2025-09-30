Contrasting Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) and Lotus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:LTUS)

Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report) and Lotus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:LTUS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nanobiotix and Lotus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanobiotix 0 1 2 0 2.67 Lotus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Nanobiotix presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 38.96%. Given Nanobiotix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nanobiotix is more favorable than Lotus Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanobiotix $39.18 million 22.05 -$73.73 million N/A N/A Lotus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A $110,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Nanobiotix and Lotus Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lotus Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nanobiotix.

Profitability

This table compares Nanobiotix and Lotus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanobiotix N/A N/A N/A Lotus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Nanobiotix has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -2.34, indicating that its share price is 334% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.8% of Nanobiotix shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Nanobiotix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nanobiotix beats Lotus Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company has a partnership with Lian Oncology Limited to develop and commercialize NBTXR3 in Greater China, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand. Nanobiotix S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Lotus Pharmaceuticals

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals in the People's Republic of China. The company is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

