Contrasting Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ) & LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP /CN/ (NYSE:LGF.A)

Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ) and LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP /CN/ (NYSE:LGF.A) are both mid-cap services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Starz Entertainment and LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP /CN/’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starz Entertainment N/A N/A N/A LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP /CN/ N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.0% of LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP /CN/ shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP /CN/ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starz Entertainment 0 6 2 1 2.44 LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP /CN/ 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Starz Entertainment and LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP /CN/, as provided by MarketBeat.

Starz Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.56%. Given Starz Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Starz Entertainment is more favorable than LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP /CN/.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Starz Entertainment and LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP /CN/”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starz Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP /CN/ $3.87 billion 0.53 -$298.20 million ($1.24) -6.93

Starz Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP /CN/.

Summary

Starz Entertainment beats LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP /CN/ on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starz Entertainment

Starz is a premium cable and streaming network owned by Starz Entertainment, which was formerly a part of Lionsgate. Starz had about 20 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada as of Dec. 31, 2024. The company’s franchises include “Outlander” and “Power.”

About LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP /CN/

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, family entertainment, digital distribution, new channel platforms, and international distribution and sales. It operates through the following business segments: Motion Picture, Media Networks, and Television Production. The Motion Picture segment focuses on the development and production of feature films, acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights, North American theatrical, home entertainment and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired, and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired. The Television Production segment includes development, production, and worldwide distribution of television productions, including television series, television movies and mini-series, and non-fiction programming. The Media Networks segment refers to the Starz Networks and STARZPLAY International product lines. The company was founded by Frank Giustra in 1987 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

