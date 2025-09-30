Corteva, Inc. $CTVA Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $505,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in Corteva by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 90,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,851,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,476,000 after purchasing an additional 634,938 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in Corteva by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 164,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 67,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Corteva by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,174,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,692,000 after purchasing an additional 84,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, September 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Corteva Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $67.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.