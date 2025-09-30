Critical Review: North European Oil Royality Trust (NYSE:NRT) and Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Profitability

This table compares North European Oil Royality Trust and Dorchester Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North European Oil Royality Trust 88.33% 343.87% 197.34% Dorchester Minerals 47.35% 22.49% 22.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares North European Oil Royality Trust and Dorchester Minerals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get North European Oil Royality Trust alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North European Oil Royality Trust $5.78 million 8.88 $5.06 million $0.56 9.97 Dorchester Minerals $168.74 million 7.24 $89.20 million $1.72 14.99

Dividends

Dorchester Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than North European Oil Royality Trust. North European Oil Royality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorchester Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

North European Oil Royality Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. Dorchester Minerals pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. North European Oil Royality Trust pays out 185.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dorchester Minerals pays out 144.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.0% of North European Oil Royality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of North European Oil Royality Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

North European Oil Royality Trust has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats North European Oil Royality Trust on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About North European Oil Royality Trust

(Get Free Report)

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies. In addition, it holds royalties for the sale of gas well gas, oil well gas, crude oil, condensate, and sulfur. North European Oil Royalty Trust was founded in 1975 and is based in Keene, New Hampshire.

About Dorchester Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.