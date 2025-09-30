Crown Castle Inc. $CCI Stake Raised by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Crown Castle from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $96.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.33. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $119.56. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 85.54%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.83%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

