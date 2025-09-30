Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cryo-Cell International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.12 and traded as low as $4.64. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 11,397 shares traded.

Cryo-Cell International Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Portnoy bought 6,449 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $28,762.54. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 818,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,925.74. This trade represents a 0.79% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 124,381 shares of company stock valued at $551,960. Company insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cryo-Cell International stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cryo-Cell International Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL Free Report ) by 78.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,066 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.48% of Cryo-Cell International worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, auto-immune diseases, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Articles

