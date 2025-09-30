Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cryo-Cell International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.12 and traded as low as $4.64. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 11,397 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12.
In other news, CEO David Portnoy bought 6,449 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $28,762.54. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 818,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,925.74. This trade represents a 0.79% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 124,381 shares of company stock valued at $551,960. Company insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.
Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, auto-immune diseases, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's diseases.
