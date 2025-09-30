CX Institutional Cuts Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

CX Institutional reduced its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CASY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 190.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,081,000 after purchasing an additional 816,110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,851,000 after buying an additional 306,628 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $130,212,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $76,467,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after buying an additional 175,372 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.56, for a total value of $385,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,193,514.64. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $530.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $540.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.10.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY stock opened at $560.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $363.00 and a 52-week high of $571.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $523.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.75. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

