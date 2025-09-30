CX Institutional Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston $LW

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 49.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,500,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,559 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 324.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,126,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,068,000 after buying an additional 861,417 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,180,000 after buying an additional 829,207 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,460,000 after buying an additional 670,611 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,721,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,359,000 after buying an additional 648,855 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.9%

Lamb Weston stock opened at $55.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.49. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day moving average of $54.00.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Get Our Latest Report on LW

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.