CX Institutional Has $73,000 Holdings in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

CX Institutional increased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Twilio were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Twilio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.78.

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO opened at $104.13 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $151.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 867.82, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.15 and a 200-day moving average of $108.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Twilio had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.43%.The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $1,591,430.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 246,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,912,181.16. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $191,433.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 146,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,468,935.04. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,699 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,028. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

