CX Institutional Increases Stock Holdings in UiPath, Inc. $PATH

CX Institutional lifted its position in UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in UiPath were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in UiPath by 198.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of UiPath by 320.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 48.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of UiPath by 314.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth $72,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Stock Performance

PATH stock opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 419.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.02. UiPath, Inc. has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $15.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80.

Insider Activity

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $361.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.36 million. UiPath had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $1,437,203.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,454,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,744,150.57. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 56,322 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $716,415.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 859,991 shares in the company, valued at $10,939,085.52. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,432,708 shares of company stock worth $17,630,156. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PATH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

